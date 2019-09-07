Don’t Come Abroad If You Are Owing Salaries, Nnamdi Kanu Warns Nigerian Governors

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said that he would ensure that Nigerian governors owing workers salaries, are not welcomed abroad.

He said IPOB would continue to hold Nigerian politicians accountable.

Kanu, who has been on exile after jumping bail in Nigeria, made this statement in an interview with BEN TV in London, United Kingdom.

He said, “Very soon, any governor who has not paid salaries will not come abroad anymore.

“If you are owing salaries, you’re not allowed to go abroad anymore.

“You bank teachers’ salaries, you bank the salaries of pensioners, you cannot come abroad anymore.

“This is just the beginning. We’ll not attack them; we’ll just ask them questions. It is called picketing. It’s allowed within the ambit of democratic rules.

“If we see you, we’ll ask you what you’ve been doing with teachers’ salaries, nurses’ salaries and why you’ve not been paying them.

“It doesn’t matter the state you come from, once we catch you, you must explain why you’ve not paid salaries for months.”





