Nigerian Government Debunks Abuja Explosion Report

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the video of the purported bomb explosion being circulated on the social media, was from an incident that occurred in Abuja on June 25, 2014.

The Nigerian Government has debunked claims that a bomb explosion occurred at the South African High Commission in Abuja on Saturday.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the video of the purported bomb explosion being circulated on the social media, was from an incident that occurred in Abuja on June 25, 2014.

He said, “A pattern is emerging of the antics of the desperate opposition to latch on to the use of fake news and disinformation as a strategy to trigger chaos in the country.

“On Friday, they doctored and circulated the video of my appearance on Channels Television in January 2015 (when I was the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress) to make it look like I was begging Nigerians to forgive President Buhari for not having a school certificate.

“Worse still, they posted the video afresh, giving the impression it happened last Thursday and that I acted in my capacity as Minister of Information and Culture.

“Unfortunately for them, this doctored video came out on the same day a report emerged that the Peoples Democratic Party had sent lawyers and party agents to the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom to confirm the authenticity of the President Muhammadu Buhari's West African School Certificate, only to be stunned to discover that the President did not only write the examination, he also passed.

“This is just the beginning. Nigerians should expect an explosion of fake news and disinformation in the days and weeks ahead.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

