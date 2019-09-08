Army Kills Terrorists, Recovers Arms In Borno

"The terrorists engaged the troops in a fire fight but had to flee as a result of superior fire power from the troops."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019


The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops killed Boko Haram terrorists and recovered arms in the process.

A statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said the clearance was conducted in Gworege Village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, adding that no soldier was killed in the encounter.

The statement reads, "Following credible information from the locals about the presence of terrorists at Gworege Village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, troops of 22 Brigade/Super Camp Dikwa in conjunction with  the Civilian Joint Task Force, local vigilantes and hunters conducted a successful raid and clearance operations to clear the village of the crouching terrorists reportedly hibernating in the area.

"The terrorists engaged the troops in a fire fight but had to flee as a result of superior fire power from the troops. 
"Many terrorists reportedly met their waterloo during the encounter, while others escaped with injuries."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Soldier For Allegedly Stabbing Man To Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency 19 Suspected Kidnappers Arrested In Benue, Nasarawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Injures Three Others In Borno Ambush
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Aid Worker Abducted By B’Haram Claims Leah Sharibu Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Military IPOB Threat: Count Us Out Of Operation Python Dance, Say South East Governors
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Opinion A Forensic Analysis Of The First Lady's Cry
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Governor Wike Suspends Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Despite Claim Rivers Is Christian State
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Delta Tribunal Sacks James Manager, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam 'We Started Praying, Some Fainted', Muslim Pilgrims On Max Air Boeing 744 Recount Experience
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel Max Air Aircraft First Engine Brushed Runway Surface On Landing –AIB
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Max Air Blames Crash-landing On ILS Equipment At Airport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tradition Swaziland King Honours Adesina In Traditional Ceremony
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Buhari To Visit South Africa After Attacks
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Drivers Cry Out: Kidnappers Have Returned To Kaduna-Abuja Expressway
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Drunk Driver Kills Three
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad