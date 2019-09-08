Army Kills Terrorists, Recovers Arms In Borno



The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops killed Boko Haram terrorists and recovered arms in the process.

A statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said the clearance was conducted in Gworege Village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, adding that no soldier was killed in the encounter.

The statement reads, "Following credible information from the locals about the presence of terrorists at Gworege Village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, troops of 22 Brigade/Super Camp Dikwa in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, local vigilantes and hunters conducted a successful raid and clearance operations to clear the village of the crouching terrorists reportedly hibernating in the area.

"The terrorists engaged the troops in a fire fight but had to flee as a result of superior fire power from the troops.

"Many terrorists reportedly met their waterloo during the encounter, while others escaped with injuries."

