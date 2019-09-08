Catholic Archbishop Tigagale: South African Xenophobia Similar To Hatred In Nazi Germany

“Let us be absolutely clear – this is not an attempt by concerned South Africans to rid our cities of drug dealers. And this is not the work of a few criminal elements. It is xenophobia, plain and simple."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

 

South African Catholic Archbishop, Buti Tigagale, has condemned the
South African government for doing too little to protect victims of
xenophobic attacks in the country.

He said this in a statement released in Abuja on Saturday.

He said: “Once again we receive reports of the authorities doing very
little to protect the victims. We received report of police standing
by idly in Pretoria while shops were looted and people attacked. Not a
single arrest was made on that day.

“Once again the authorities resort to the old explanation: that this
is not xenophobia, but the work of criminal elements.

“Let us be absolutely clear – this is not an attempt by concerned
South Africans to rid our cities of drug dealers. And this is not the
work of a few criminal elements. It is xenophobia, plain and simple.

“If it was about drugs, why are South African drug dealers not being
targeted as well? Are we really to believe that there are none? And
why are drug addicts who rob people in our city centres to get money
to buy drugs not being targeted? If it is the work of a few criminal
elements, why are South African owned businesses not being looted as
well?

“The teaching of the Church is direct and uncompromising. More than
80% of South Africans claim to be Christian. What are our religious
leaders teaching the multitudes that fill our churches every Sunday?
Galatians 3:28 says: 'There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave
nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ
Jesus'.

”By the same token, there is neither South African nor Nigerian nor
Ethiopian. We are all one in Christ Jesus.

“Let us take heed of this. We are facing a rising tide of hatred and
intolerance, no different to the rising tide of hatred in Nazi
Germany. If we do not take urgent action to stop it, there will be
nothing left.”
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

