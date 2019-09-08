Drunk Driver Kills Three

File Photo



At least 3 people were killed in an auto crash when a drunk driver

collided with a trailer and a tricycle.



The incident happened about 5 am on Saturday at Gwarinpa in Abuja.



According to eyewitnesses, the drunk driver who was driving a Mercedez

Benz car collided with the tricycle while he and the passenger in the

car were unhurt.



"I was not there when the incident happened but from what I saw it was

a Benz and a Keke Marwa (tricycle).



"I saw the dead people before NEMA came to clear the scene," a woman

at the scene of the crash said.



