Drunk Driver Kills Three

The incident happened about 5 am on Saturday at Gwarinpa in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

File Photo


At least 3 people were killed in an auto crash when a drunk driver
collided with a trailer and a tricycle.

According to eyewitnesses, the drunk driver who was driving a Mercedez
Benz car collided with the tricycle while he and the passenger in the
car were unhurt.

"I was not there when the incident happened but from what I saw it was
a Benz and a Keke Marwa (tricycle).

"I saw the dead people before NEMA came to clear the scene," a woman
at the scene of the crash said.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

