Drunk Driver Kills Three

At least 3 people were killed in an auto crash when a drunk driver
collided with a trailer and a tricycle.
The incident happened about 5 am on Saturday at Gwarinpa in Abuja.
According to eyewitnesses, the drunk driver who was driving a Mercedez
Benz car collided with the tricycle while he and the passenger in the
car were unhurt.
"I was not there when the incident happened but from what I saw it was
a Benz and a Keke Marwa (tricycle).
"I saw the dead people before NEMA came to clear the scene," a woman
at the scene of the crash said.