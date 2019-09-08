GoFundMe Account Created For Arrested Journalist, Agba Jalingo

A GoFundMe account has been set up for detained Nigerian journalist and Publisher of CrossRiverWatch, Agba Jalingo.

Jalingo, was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force on the orders of Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, for publishing an article exposing the corrupt act of the governor.

Jalingo had in the article revealed how Governor Ayade approved and diverted N500m meant for Cross River Microfinance Bank.

He was arrested in Lagos on August 22, 2019, and subsequently charged for treasonable felony, terrorism, cultism, and disturbance of public peace.

The GoFundMe account, which was set up by one Iso Bassey, is to show support for Jalingo and his demand for accountability.

Bassey said, “It is difficult to disconnect Agba’s arrest and continued detention from the articles he had written in recent times demanding better financial accountability from the government of Cross River State.

"Agba’s articles seem to have touched a raw nerve of the governor.

“I have launched this campaign in an effort to raise funds to support Agba Jalingo."

Bassey is urging all lovers of transparency, accountability and a free press to support this cause by donating as much as £2,500 to support Jalingo.

