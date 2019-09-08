GoFundMe Account Created For Arrested Journalist, Agba Jalingo

Jalingo, was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force on the orders of Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, for publishing an article exposing the corrupt act of the governor.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

 

A GoFundMe account has been set up for detained Nigerian journalist and Publisher of CrossRiverWatch, Agba Jalingo.

Jalingo, was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force on the orders of Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, for publishing an article exposing the corrupt act of the governor.

Jalingo had in the article revealed how Governor Ayade approved and diverted N500m meant for Cross River Microfinance Bank.

He was arrested in Lagos on August 22, 2019, and subsequently charged for treasonable felony, terrorism, cultism, and disturbance of public peace.

The GoFundMe account, which was set up by one Iso Bassey, is to show support for Jalingo and his demand for accountability.

Bassey said, “It is difficult to disconnect Agba’s arrest and continued detention from the articles he had written in recent times demanding better financial accountability from the government of Cross River State. 

"Agba’s articles seem to have touched a raw nerve of the governor.

“I have launched this campaign in an effort to raise funds to support Agba Jalingo."

Bassey is urging all lovers of transparency, accountability and a free press to support this cause by donating as much as £2,500 to support Jalingo.

ReplyReply to allForward

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Newspaper Disassociates Itself From Obaigbena Over NSA Payment Claim
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Oby Ezekwesili Versus Half-Baked Nigerian Journalists By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Free Speech Petroleum Minister Kachikwu Uses DSS To Arrest Delta News Magazine Publisher
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Journalism Nigerian Government Has Not Arrested Any Journalists, Lai Mohammed Claims
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Journalism Saraki Fingered In Plot To Destabilize the Nigeria Union of Journalists Through Rival Body
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Free Speech Drop Hate Speech Bill; International Press Centre Advises Nigeria Senate
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Governor Wike Suspends Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Despite Claim Rivers Is Christian State
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Delta Tribunal Sacks James Manager, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam 'We Started Praying, Some Fainted', Muslim Pilgrims On Max Air Boeing 744 Recount Experience
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Max Air Aircraft First Engine Brushed Runway Surface On Landing –AIB
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Nigerian Drivers Cry Out: Kidnappers Have Returned To Kaduna-Abuja Expressway
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Tradition Swaziland King Honours Adesina In Traditional Ceremony
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Buhari To Visit South Africa After Attacks
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Max Air Blames Crash-landing On ILS Equipment At Airport
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Drunk Driver Kills Three
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad