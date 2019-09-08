Max Air Blames Crash-landing On ILS Equipment At Airport

Max Air has blamed the crash-land of one of its aircrafts at the Minna International Airport, Niger State, on Saturday on the epileptic Instrument Landing System at the facility.

A statement by the airline’s Director of Flight Operations, Capt. Ibrahim Dilli, said that at the time of arrival of the aircraft, there was heavy rain and unstable winds.

He said, “Using their wealth of experience and knowledge of the terrain and environment to a safe landing and stop on the runway during which one of the engines slightly brushed the runway due to complex landing manoeuvres occasioned by strong downdraft, aircraft did not crash nor skid off the runway.

“All passengers and crew are safe and sound. All required reports of the incident have been filed.

“Officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the Accident Investigation Bureau have inspected both the aircraft and runway and are satisfied.”