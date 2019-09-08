Murder Of Mide-Madariola: UK Citizen Sentenced To 16 Years' Imprisonment

Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, was fatally attacked following a confrontation with two males who were intent on fighting the group he was standing with after college.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

Malcolm Mide-Madariola was stabbed to death

 

A teenager has been sentenced for murdering a student outside Clapham
South tube station last November.

Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, was fatally attacked following a
confrontation with two males who were intent on fighting the group he
was standing with after college.

A 17-year-old youth was found guilty of murder and possession of an
offensive weapon at the Old Bailey on Friday, 24 May.

Having now turned 18, he can be named as Tammuz Brown, from the Abbey
Wood area of Greenwich, the UK Metropolitan Police said in a statement
made available to SaharaReporters.

Brown was sentenced at the same court on Friday, 6 September, to 16
years' imprisonment.

Police were called at around 4:35 pm on Friday 2 November 2018 to
reports of a stabbing in Balham Hill, outside Clapham South
Underground station.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

Malcolm was found suffering from a stab wound.

Officers and paramedics gave the boy emergency first aid before he was
taken to a south London hospital, where he died a short time later.
His next of kin were informed.

A post-mortem examination at St George's Hospital Mortuary gave the
cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command quickly launched
a murder investigation led by Detective Chief Inspector John Massey.
This included a review of local CCTV footage and forensic analysis.

The court heard how Malcolm, from Peckham, was stabbed three times,
including once in the heart, during the attack on 2 November.

The weapon used was a hunting knife which police would later trace to
Tammuz Brown.

Detective Chief Inspector John Massey, who led the investigation,
said: “Malcolm was a student at a college in Clapham and had his whole
future ahead of him.

“Brown had clearly come to cause trouble and did not hesitate to
inflict fatal injuries following a minor dispute.

“The dangers of carrying a knife are clear to see. The fact that a
specialist hunting knife was used and purchased in advance makes the
attack all the more sickening.

“Nothing will bring Malcolm back but I hope this sentencing goes some
small way to helping the family move on from what has been a deeply
traumatic phase in their lives.”
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

