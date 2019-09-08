Nigerian Government Laments Widespread Fake, Substandard Wires, Begins Clampdown

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is clamping down on

enterprises and individuals profiting from substandard wires and

cables.



Michael Ajagbonna, the team leader of SON, Ogun State Enforcement

Initiative, said seven major outlets of substandard wires and cables

were sealed off in Osun State.



The organisation on Friday arraigned some men before a federal high

court in Lagos for breaking into its warehouse to steal seized the

substandard products.



Ajagbonna explained that the raid was in furtherance of the

organization’s onslaught on the manufacturing and sales of substandard

electric wires and cables in the country.



He added that the raid came on the heels of traders' refusal to stop

selling fake and sub-standard goods, even after repeated enlightenment

and sensitization carried out in the state on the dangers of

substandard cables.



The organization, therefore, enjoined importers and manufacturers of

electric wires to adhere strictly to standards to avoid products

confiscation, destruction and possible prosecution