Nigerian Government Laments Widespread Fake, Substandard Wires, Begins Clampdown

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is clamping down on
enterprises and individuals profiting from substandard wires and
cables.
Michael Ajagbonna, the team leader of SON, Ogun State Enforcement
Initiative, said seven major outlets of substandard wires and cables
were sealed off in Osun State.
The organisation on Friday arraigned some men before a federal high
court in Lagos for breaking into its warehouse to steal seized the
substandard products.
Ajagbonna explained that the raid was in furtherance of the
organization’s onslaught on the manufacturing and sales of substandard
electric wires and cables in the country.
He added that the raid came on the heels of traders' refusal to stop
selling fake and sub-standard goods, even after repeated enlightenment
and sensitization carried out in the state on the dangers of
substandard cables.
The organization, therefore, enjoined importers and manufacturers of
electric wires to adhere strictly to standards to avoid products
confiscation, destruction and possible prosecution