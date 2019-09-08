Nigeria's Buhari To Visit South Africa After Attacks



Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will visit South Africa next

month to reinforce the bonds between the two countries after a wave of

deadly riots and xenophobic attacks, the South African presidency said

on Saturday.



South Africa’s MTN Group and supermarket chain Shoprite have closed

all stores and service centres in Nigeria after their premises were

attacked.





Those attacks followed days of riots in South Africa that mainly

targeted foreign-owned, including Nigerian, businesses.



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday at least 10

people had been killed, two of them foreign nationals, in violence

that began in Pretoria and spread to nearby Johannesburg.



Buhari will make a state visit to South Africa in October to help

develop responses to the challenges in both countries after Ramaphosa

held discussions with Nigeria’s special envoy, the presidency said in

a statement.



“The special envoy conveyed President Buhari’s concern at recent

events in South Africa, in the context of the strong and cordial

relations that characterize the interaction between the two

countries,” the presidency said.



It said Buhari’s government planned to act against the targeting of

South African assets in Nigeria and reaffirmed relations with South

Africa.



The violence in South Africa has stoked concerns about relations

between Africa’s two biggest economies. Nigeria said on Thursday it

would recall its top diplomat to Pretoria, Reuters report.



