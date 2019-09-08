Nigeria's Buhari To Visit South Africa After Attacks

It said Buhari’s government planned to act against the targeting of South African assets in Nigeria and reaffirmed relations with South Africa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019


Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will visit South Africa next
month to reinforce the bonds between the two countries after a wave of
deadly riots and xenophobic attacks, the South African presidency said
on Saturday.

South Africa’s MTN Group and supermarket chain Shoprite have closed
all stores and service centres in Nigeria after their premises were
attacked.


Those attacks followed days of riots in South Africa that mainly
targeted foreign-owned, including Nigerian, businesses.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday at least 10
people had been killed, two of them foreign nationals, in violence
that began in Pretoria and spread to nearby Johannesburg.

Buhari will make a state visit to South Africa in October to help
develop responses to the challenges in both countries after Ramaphosa
held discussions with Nigeria’s special envoy, the presidency said in
a statement.

“The special envoy conveyed President Buhari’s concern at recent
events in South Africa, in the context of the strong and cordial
relations that characterize the interaction between the two
countries,” the presidency said.

It said Buhari’s government planned to act against the targeting of
South African assets in Nigeria and reaffirmed relations with South
Africa.

The violence in South Africa has stoked concerns about relations
between Africa’s two biggest economies. Nigeria said on Thursday it
would recall its top diplomat to Pretoria, Reuters report.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Delta Tribunal Sacks James Manager, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Groups Petition Buhari, Warn Against Appointing Tompolo's PA As Amnesty Coordinator
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Debunks Abuja Explosion Report
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Involved In Road Accident Suffers Broken Leg
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Delta Tribunal Sacks James Manager, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Tradition Swaziland King Honours Adesina In Traditional Ceremony
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Groups Petition Buhari, Warn Against Appointing Tompolo's PA As Amnesty Coordinator
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Debunks Abuja Explosion Report
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Involved In Road Accident Suffers Broken Leg
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians Are Not Criminals, Ezekwesili Tells South Africa
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Soccer Messi Free To Leave, Says Barcelona President
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Don’t Come Abroad If You Are Owing Salaries, Nnamdi Kanu Warns Nigerian Governors
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Soldier For Allegedly Stabbing Man To Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH NCDC Confirms Death of Seven Tourists In Bauchi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad