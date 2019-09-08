Ondo Monarch Urges Buhari To Release Sowore Unconditionally



Oba Sunday Amuseghan, the Kalasewe of Apoiland in Ondo State, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to effect the release of pro-democracy activist and leader of RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, from the detention of the Department of State Services.

Amuseghan, who made the call in a video on Sunday, pleaded with all state governors and lawmakers in the country to prevail on President Buhari to release Sowore from detention.

The monarch said, "Omoyele Sowore is well known in our country and globally.

"He is a law-abiding citizen, I therefore plead with President Muhammadu Buhari to order his release from detention."

Speaking further, the monarch described Sowore as a "royal son and prince of Apoiland", adding that the activist had not committed any crime to warrant his continued detention by the government.