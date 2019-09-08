One Killed, Five Injured In Fresh Xenophobic Violence In South Africa

At least one person has been killed while five others have been injured in fresh xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This was confirmed by Kay Makhubelthe, spokesperson of Gauteng police, according to news24.com.

President, Nigerian Union South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, also confirmed this in a chat with PUNCH.

A group of men, some of whom wielded sticks, pangas and tree branches, reportedly marched through the city centre after disrupting a meeting in, which President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, spoke to hostel residents following a week of deadly xenophobic violence.

Makhubele said 16 people were arrested for public violence and possession of stolen property.

Several shops were forced to close as the protesters damaged property and looted several businesses.