Police Arrest 125 Persons Over Looting Of Shoprite

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested alleged looters of Shoprite, a departmental chain store.

Irate Nigerians had attacked South African brands in a reprisal following the recent xenophobia attack in South Africa.

Area Commander of Shangotedo, Gbolahan Olugbemi, said a total of 125 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack on Shoprite with 90 per cent of the stolen goods recovered.

According to the police, 112 of those arrested were found in possession of stolen items and have been charged to court.

Meanwhile, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has visited the affected shopping malls.

According to him, at least 5,000 may have lost their jobs as a result of the attack on the malls.