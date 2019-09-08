Serena Williams Loses 24th Grand Slam To 19-Year-Old Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu denied Serena Williams her 24th Grand Slam title on Saturday, claiming victory with a score of 6-3, 7-5 in a nail-biting final.

Andreescu clinched the title with a two-set win over the 6-time US Open champion, Williams 6-3, 7-5.

“I know you guys wanted Serena to win, so I'm sorry,” Andreescu told reporters after the match. “Obviously it was expected for Serena to fight back, she's done that so many times in the past and that's why she's a true champion on and off the court. But I just tried my best to block everything out and the last game wasn't easy,” she said.

During the final, Andreescu was seen covering her ears on the court as the crowd roared in support of Williams.

“Bianca played an unbelievable match,” Williams told reporters after the final. “If anyone could win the tournament, outside of Venus, I’m happy it’s Bianca.”

“I wish I could have played better,” she said.