Stop Justifying Xenophobic Attacks, Falana Tells South African Government

Femi Falana (SAN)

Rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has advised the South African Government to stop justifying xenophobic attacks in the country.

This is coming in the wake of recent outbursts against the killing of foreign nationals by South Africans.

Falana said, “While pretending to condemn the attacks, the Cyril Ramaphosa regime has said that many Nigerians liviing in South Africa are drug addicts.

"This is an unfortunate statement as the authorities in Pretoria ought to have arrested, prosecuted and jailed the Nigerians allegedly involved in drug trafficking in South Africa.

“Are we to believe that the immigrants from other African countries have been attacked because of their involvement in the drug business?

“Political leaders of both Nigeria and South Africa should address the crises of poverty, inequality, unemployment, corruption and violence caused by the religious implementation of neo-liberal policies imposed by the International Monetary Fund on the two largest economies in Africa."