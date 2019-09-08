Stop Justifying Xenophobic Attacks, Falana Tells South African Government

This is coming in the wake of recent outbursts against the killing of foreign nationals by South Africans.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

Femi Falana (SAN)

 

Rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has advised the South African Government to stop justifying xenophobic attacks in the country.

This is coming in the wake of recent outbursts against the killing of foreign nationals by South Africans.

Falana said, “While pretending to condemn the attacks, the Cyril Ramaphosa regime has said that many Nigerians liviing in South Africa are drug addicts.

"This is an unfortunate statement as the authorities in Pretoria ought to have arrested, prosecuted and jailed the Nigerians allegedly involved in drug trafficking in South Africa.

“Are we to believe that the immigrants from other African countries have been attacked because of their involvement in the drug business?

“Political leaders of both Nigeria and South Africa should address the crises of poverty, inequality, unemployment, corruption and violence caused by the religious implementation of neo-liberal policies imposed by the International Monetary Fund on the two largest economies in Africa."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigeria's Buhari To Visit South Africa After Attacks
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
South Africa Catholic Archbishop Tigagale: South African Xenophobia Similar To Hatred In Nazi Germany
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Jobs Sanwo-Olu: Over 5,000 Nigerians Out Of Job After Retaliatory Attacks On South African Brands
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Nigeria’s Special Envoy Returns To Brief President Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: SERAP Demands Victims’ Compensation, Punishment For South Africa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians Are Not Criminals, Ezekwesili Tells South Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Governor Wike Suspends Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Despite Claim Rivers Is Christian State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Delta Tribunal Sacks James Manager, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam 'We Started Praying, Some Fainted', Muslim Pilgrims On Max Air Boeing 744 Recount Experience
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Max Air Aircraft First Engine Brushed Runway Surface On Landing –AIB
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Nigerian Drivers Cry Out: Kidnappers Have Returned To Kaduna-Abuja Expressway
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Tradition Swaziland King Honours Adesina In Traditional Ceremony
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Buhari To Visit South Africa After Attacks
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Max Air Blames Crash-landing On ILS Equipment At Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Drunk Driver Kills Three
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad