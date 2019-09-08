Sultan To Visit Akure For Dialogue With Religious Leaders

Sahara Reporters gathered that during the lecture, the Sultan would meet with religious leaders in the state and other stakeholders on how peace and unity can be achieved in the country among adherents of all religions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

 

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, would on Monday meet with religious leaders in Akure, Ondo State and also deliver the 2019 Ulefunta public lecture in the city.

The public lecture is organised annually by the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, to foster harmony among the people of the state and also promote the cultural heritage of the kingdom.

The 2018 edition of the lecture was delivered by Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto.


 

