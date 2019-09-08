Tiwa Savage Celebrates 'Appearance' On Times Square Big Screen

Tiwa Savage, Nigerian music star, was ecstatic seeing herself on a

billboard at the New York Times Square.



The visibly joyous singer who posted a short video on her Instagram

page was seen screaming, “Oh my God!” while she kept looking at the

billboard.



Capturing the video on her page, she said, "New York Times Square, we

did say worldwide release."



Tiwa’s recently-released music video, 49-99, was played and advertised

on the big Times Square screen.



The mother of one was in the news recently for standing against Xenophobia.



She had cancelled her planned appearance in South Africa following the

recent xenophobic attacks in the country.