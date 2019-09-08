Tiwa Savage Celebrates 'Appearance' On Times Square Big Screen

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

 

Tiwa Savage, Nigerian music star, was ecstatic seeing herself on a
billboard at the New York Times Square.

The visibly joyous singer who posted a short video on her Instagram
page was seen screaming, “Oh my God!” while she kept looking at the
billboard.

Capturing the video on her page, she said, "New York Times Square, we
did say worldwide release."

Tiwa’s recently-released music video, 49-99, was played and advertised
on the big Times Square screen.

The mother of one was in the news recently for standing against Xenophobia.

She had cancelled her planned appearance in South Africa following the
recent xenophobic attacks in the country.

