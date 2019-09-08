'We Started Praying, Some Fainted', Muslim Pilgrims On Max Air Boeing 744 Recount Experience

'Everybody was reciting verses from the holy Qur’an and praying.'

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

 

Pilgrims have recounted their ordeal inside the Boeing 744 aircraft,
owned by Max Air, as it made it way down to the tarmac from the sky,
with many of the passengers experiencing hysteria while at least three
women lost consciousness.

A Boeing 744 with registration number 5N/DBK carrying Niger pilgrims
and officials on Saturday had crash-landed causing panic at the Minna
International Airport.

Part of the tarmac and some materials were also damaged by the
aircraft which skidded off the runway.

The aircraft had taken off from King Abdul-Aziz International Airport,
Jeddah with 560 passengers and 19 crew members, it was gathered.

An eyewitness said most of the passengers were in shock, while two
pilgrims fainted.

A medical official onboard told Daily Trust on Sunday that passengers
became panicky by unusual noise when the aircraft approached the
airport.

She said everybody was reciting verses from the holy Qur’an and praying.

Another returning pilgrim who was in the affected aircraft, Hajiya
Asabe, said they were terrified, adding that as a result of the
development, three women fainted.

“It was Allah that saved the situation. There was this loud noise
which caused panic and shouts from all corners.

“We started praying and then there was an impact during the landing
process that shook the entire plane, which also heightened the panic.

“But Alhamdulillah, we all safe aside from those who fainted and were
rushed to General Hospital, Minna.

“When we alighted, we noticed that the aircraft landed by the side and
part of its wings were cracked,” she explained.

She said from the discussion by the officials, the pilot must have
made a mistake during the landing process.

“We heard them saying it was a technical problem and that the pilot
didn’t really get his acts right,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said it has
commenced an investigation into the incident involving a Max Air
aircraft.

The bureau said Max Air had notified it of the “serious incident”
involving the airline’s Boeing 747-400 aircraft with nationality and
registration marks 5N-DBK which occurred during the final approach on
runway 23 of the airport.

What would have been another tragedy in the Nigerian aviation sector
was averted on Saturday as a Max Air aircraft with 550 passengers
crash-landed at the Minna International Airport in Niger State.

SaharaReporters had reported that a Boeing 747-300 with registration
number 5N-DBK, developed fault mid-air leading to the collapse of one
of the four engines of the aircraft.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ondo Lawmaker Involved In Road Accident Suffers Broken Leg
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel Drunk Driver Kills Three
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Governor Wike Suspends Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Despite Claim Rivers Is Christian State
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Travel Nigerian Drivers Cry Out: Kidnappers Have Returned To Kaduna-Abuja Expressway
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Islam Pilgrims Escape Death As Max Air Aircraft Engine Collapses Mid-air
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Air Peace Delays Airlifting Due To Expired Travel Documents Of Nigerians In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections Delta Tribunal Sacks James Manager, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Tradition Swaziland King Honours Adesina In Traditional Ceremony
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Groups Petition Buhari, Warn Against Appointing Tompolo's PA As Amnesty Coordinator
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Debunks Abuja Explosion Report
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians Are Not Criminals, Ezekwesili Tells South Africa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Involved In Road Accident Suffers Broken Leg
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Soccer Messi Free To Leave, Says Barcelona President
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Soldier For Allegedly Stabbing Man To Death
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Don’t Come Abroad If You Are Owing Salaries, Nnamdi Kanu Warns Nigerian Governors
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Sports I Told Anthony Joshua I'll Die To Remain World Boxing Champion - Andy Ruiz Jr
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad