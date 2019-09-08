Xenophobia: Pastor TB Joshua Sheds Tears In Church, Calls For African Unity

While giving a rendition of a song written by him and whose theme centred on Africa unity, Joshua could not hold back tears as he sang each line of the song to the admiration of the congregation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

 

Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet TB Joshua, during a service on Sunday, shed tears over recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

SaharaReporters recalls that on Saturday, during a service, the prophet had said that no African country was self-sufficient.

He said, “If we cannot understand ourselves as Africans, how will other continents understand us.

“Dear Africans, we should not let fellow Africans feel unwelcomed in our countries.

“The world should know that every country has their challenges. The wound of one should be the wound of all.

“Africa unite, we have a common enemy. Let’s us come together and fight the one enemy that has camouflage itself.” 

