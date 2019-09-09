Banditry: Northern Governors Sign MoU With Niger Republic To Sto Killings, Kidnappings



The governors of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States have jointly

signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Governor of Maradi

region in the Niger Republic on best approaches to addressing the

security challenges in their states.



This was contained in a statement by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General

of Press Affairs to the governor of Zamfara.



He said the meeting was called at the instance of the Maradi governor,

Zakari Oumoru.



Idris added that the meeting was attended by Governors Bello Matawalle

(Zamfara), Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto).



According to him, the meeting held at the Government House, Maradi,

dwelt on trans-border crimes, especially banditry, kidnappings, and

cattle rustling in the four states which share common borders.



The statement noted that the participating states agreed to maintain

good neighbourliness and cooperation among themselves, while jointly

addressing the issue of security.



He said that the MoU agreed to uphold the renewed efforts of the three

Nigerian states and Maradi of the Niger Republic in stopping banditry

within their borders.



Other areas covered by the MoU included their resolve to join hands in

the fight against banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, and armed

robbery within the affected borders for the purpose of having peaceful

states.



In his speech at the meeting, Matawalle described peace, dialogue, and

reconciliation as necessary tools of curbing the insecurity situation

in the four states.



He explained that his administration had adopted dialogue with bandits

after very wide consultations and later created contacts with men of

the underworld, which led to a joint meeting with all the groups.



The governor further said that the peace process had yielded positive

results, as peace had since returned to the state.



