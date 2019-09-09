Busola Dakolo Lists Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo As Witness

Busola, wife of musician Timi Dakolo, has listed the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Matthew Ashimolowo, as a witness in her suit against founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Ashimolowo will appear before the court to give testimony about what he knows about the rape allegation against Fatoyinbo.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Busola had instituted a suit against Fatoyinbo, demanding a public apology and N10m compensation, among other things.

After revelations by Busola on how Fatoyinbo raped her as a teenager, the COZA pastor had come under fire from Nigerians especially women, with many taking sides with the musician’s wife. See Also CRIME Rape: Busola Dakolo Demands N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo

But following the institution of the suit by Mrs Dakolo through her lawyer, Fatoyinbo, who has consistently denied the allegation, has a chance to prove his innocence.