Demand For Local Rice Soars As Border Closure Linger

The expert further told SaharaReporters that two associations – Rice Millers Association of Nigeria and Rice Processors Association of Nigeria – had a meeting to put the cost range of their products

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

Master's Rice Sahara Reporters Media

There has been a surge in the demand for local rice, with millers unable to meet the ‘excess demand’ of Nigerians, an expert has told SaharaReporters. 

The rice miller, who chose to stay anonymous, said local rice is now like gold but certain milling and processing associations had placed price ceilings on how much members can sell the staple commodity.

The surge in the demand for locally milled rice is an offshoot of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that Nigeria’s borders with Benin and Niger republics be closed to prevent the smuggling of rice into the country.

The expert however, said that the government should have given a preparatory notice to millers before implementing the President’s order.

He said, “There is excessive demand, local rice has become gold.

“I’m afraid that there’s a gap, a huge gap, which is an opportunity for more millers to invest in production.

“But, there should have been a preparatory notice to millers that this was going to happen.

“Now millers are working day and night to meet up with the demand.”

The expert further told SaharaReporters that two associations – Rice Millers Association of Nigeria and Rice Processors Association of Nigeria – had a meeting to put the cost range of their products at between N13,300 and N14,000.

He however, said he was making profit but the price control was not having any effect on the market.

On August 28, President Buhari said that the partial closure of Nigeria’s border with Benin Republic was aimed at stopping “massive smuggling activities”.

As a result of this, there has been low supply of rice in many parts of the country with the price almost doubling in the few places the commodity is available.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy Buhari Approves Mass Sack In FAAN, NCAA, NAMA
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy N- Power Program: Federal Government To Commence Payment Of N30,000 To 200,000 Graduates
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy MPC Retains Monetary Policy Rate At 14 Percent
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy Lagos-Ibadan Speed Rail Project Takes Off
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy Nigerian Government Appoints Man of Questionable Character as Board Chair of Sovereign Wealth Fund
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy Food Prices Hit 8-Year High, As Buhari Tasks Economic Team
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rape: Busola Dakolo Demands N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Busola Dakolo Lists Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo As Witness
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Some Persons, Groups Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria –DSS
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Magu Behind My Ordeal, Forcing Me Into Attempting Suicide -Adoke Says In New Book
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Submits Criminal Investigative Reports On Stella Oduah, Pinnick, 4 NFF Officials
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Woman Seeks Divorce For Being Sex-starved By Husband For Five Years
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Judge Accuses Sowore's Lawyer of Disrupting Court Session
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Three Nigerian Children Linked To ISIS Handed Over To Nigerian Government By Syria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Stop Attacks On Nigerians, Others, Buhari Tells Ramaphosa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Kidnapping: Six People Abducted On Kaduna-Abuja Road, Says Offa Descendants' Union
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad