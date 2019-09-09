Eight Foreign-trained Graduates Barred By NYSC Over Inability To Defend Degrees

He said that some of the graduates were also blocked online from registering for the exercise because of the failure to defend their degrees as foreign students.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

Eight foreign-trained graduates have been denied registration over their inabilities to defend their degrees, the National Youth Service Corps Coordinator in Kano State, Ladan Baba, revealed on Monday.

He made the disclosure during the passing out parade of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Corps members from the three-week orientation course, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said that some of the graduates were also blocked online from registering for the exercise because of the failure to defend their degrees as foreign students.

He said, “As a matter of fact, some of them cannot express themselves verbally.

“More worrisome is the fact that some of them did not undergo any academic pursuits but obtained certificates through illegal means with allegations that some did so in Kano and environs.

“This will undoubtedly require urgent action by the government and good people of Kano in collaboration with the dogged security agencies in the state to checkmate this ugly trend that will affect us negatively.” 

