Eight Suspected Robbers Arrested In Osun

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Abiodun Ige, said, “We have apprehended some suspected armed robbers who had been terrorising Osun for quite a long time."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Osun State has arrested eight suspected armed robbers.

The suspects include Oyewunmi Oyelakin, Adebayo Yemi, Adeyeye Opeyemi, Olawale Munirudeen, Sunday Ogbemudia, Lasisi Isiaka, Samuel Johnson and Isiaka Fatai.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Abiodun Ige, said, “We have apprehended some suspected armed robbers who had been terrorising Osun for quite a long time.

“We were able to trace their activities from 2018 and have arrested all of them.”

According to her, five vehicles, mobile phones, laptops, wrist watches and other items snatched from owners at different locations as well as arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

She added, “They go to people’s houses, steal vehicles, mobile phones and laptops among others. 

“They were arrested one after the other. They will be charged to court after investigations.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Rape: Busola Dakolo Demands N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Some Persons, Groups Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria –DSS
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Arrested For Stealing Samsung Phone
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Tribunal Dismisses Lazarus Ogbee As Federal Lawmaker
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Nigerians Languishing In South Africa Police Custody -Benson Uhwa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Guard Arraigned In Court For Stabbing Female Colleague
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Submits Criminal Investigative Reports On Stella Oduah, Pinnick, 4 NFF Officials
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Rape: Busola Dakolo Demands N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Magu Behind My Ordeal, Forcing Me Into Attempting Suicide -Adoke Says In New Book
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Woman Seeks Divorce For Being Sex-starved By Husband For Five Years
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Some Persons, Groups Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria –DSS
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Kidnapping: Six People Abducted On Kaduna-Abuja Road, Says Offa Descendants' Union
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobic Violence, Crime Against South Africa's Prosperity, Stability -President Ramaphosa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Arrested For Stealing Samsung Phone
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Code Of Conduct Bureau: We're Verifying Oyo Governor N48-Billion Assets Claim
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal COZA Pastor Rape Saga: Busola Dakolo Says Rape Affected Her 'Marital Sex Life' Negatively
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Stop Attacks On Nigerians, Others, Buhari Tells Ramaphosa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad