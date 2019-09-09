Eight Suspected Robbers Arrested In Osun

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Osun State has arrested eight suspected armed robbers.

The suspects include Oyewunmi Oyelakin, Adebayo Yemi, Adeyeye Opeyemi, Olawale Munirudeen, Sunday Ogbemudia, Lasisi Isiaka, Samuel Johnson and Isiaka Fatai.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Abiodun Ige, said, “We have apprehended some suspected armed robbers who had been terrorising Osun for quite a long time.

“We were able to trace their activities from 2018 and have arrested all of them.”

According to her, five vehicles, mobile phones, laptops, wrist watches and other items snatched from owners at different locations as well as arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

She added, “They go to people’s houses, steal vehicles, mobile phones and laptops among others.

“They were arrested one after the other. They will be charged to court after investigations.”