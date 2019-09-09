Gunmen Kill Two Persons In Plateau

On Sunday at about 8:00pm, our Barkin Ladi Division received a distress call that a Peugeot 504 station wagon with registration number AA 393 TSF was attacked by unknown gunmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

Two men said to be both 28-year-old, have been killed by yet to be identified gunmen at Fanlo and Nding villages in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims, Stephen Samuel and Dajugu Randong, were killed on their way to Nding Village, spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, Terna Tyopev, confirmed.

Tyopev said five others were also injured during the attack.

He said, “On Sunday at about 8:00pm, our Barkin Ladi Division received a distress call that a Peugeot 504 station wagon with registration number AA 393 TSF was attacked by unknown gunmen.

“The caller said that the victims were travelling from Fanlo to Nding Village when they were attacked.

“The incident resulted in the deaths of Stephen Samuel and Dajugu Randong, both 28 years old.

“Five other persons escaped the attack with various injuries.”

