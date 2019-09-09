ICPC Takes Corruption Fight To Nigerian Universities

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission says it has taken its fight against corruption to higher institutions of learning in the country.

Chairman of the agency, Prof Bolaji Owosanoye, made the disclosure while presenting a paper at the Federal University of Technology Akure in Ondo State.

Owosanoye said corruption is the abuse or misuse of office or positions of trusts for personal or group benefit including the exploitation of the system to obtain unmerited benefits.

Represented by Mr Olayinka Ayegbayo, Owosanoye said that higher institutions, which are basically citadels of learning, "should also be the conscience of any nation".

He noted that the agency had decided to establish an anti-corruption organ in higher institutions of learning to curb corruption.

He said, “So, the ACTU in each public organisation and public higher institution shall operate as an autonomous outfit and have a direct link with the office of the Chief Executive of the respective establishment.

“Nature or form of corruption in the universities and elsewhere is not only limited to financial or material corruption alone but other practices.

“These practices include sexual harassment, unfair allocation of grades, favouritism of staff posting, nepotism, plagiarism, certificates scandal, admission irregularities and racketeering, and discrimination in allocation of staff quarters.”