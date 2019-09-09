Kalu Vows To Reclaim Mandate After Tribunal Ruling

Former Abia State governor and lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Orji Kalu, has vowed to reclaim his mandate after a tribunal sitting on election matters upturned his victory at the poll.

In a statement by his media office on Monday following the nullification of his election, Kalu called on his supporters not to panic as his mandate will be re-claimed at the Court of Appeal.

Kalu said his announcement as winner of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission was as a result of his popularity among the people of Abia.

He said, “The Peoples Democratic Party candidate is not popular among the people and as such, my victory in the National Assembly poll is a landslide. See Also Sahara Reporters Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu

“Any day, any time, the All Progressives Congress will defeat the PDP in Abia North Senatorial District.

“At the appropriate time, my mandate will be restored.”