Kalu Vows To Reclaim Mandate After Tribunal Ruling

Kalu said his announcement as winner of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission was as a result of his popularity among the people of Abia.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

Former Abia State governor and lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Orji Kalu, has vowed to reclaim his mandate after a tribunal sitting on election matters upturned his victory at the poll.

In a statement by his media office on Monday following the nullification of his election, Kalu called on his supporters not to panic as his mandate will be re-claimed at the Court of Appeal.

Kalu said his announcement as winner of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission was as a result of his popularity among the people of Abia.

He said, “The Peoples Democratic Party candidate is not popular among the people and as such, my victory in the National Assembly poll is a landslide. See Also Sahara Reporters Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu 0 Comments 3 Hours Ago

“Any day, any time, the All Progressives Congress will defeat the PDP in Abia North Senatorial District.

“At the appropriate time, my mandate will be restored.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Rape: Busola Dakolo Demands N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Magu Behind My Ordeal, Forcing Me Into Attempting Suicide -Adoke Says In New Book
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Submits Criminal Investigative Reports On Stella Oduah, Pinnick, 4 NFF Officials
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Woman Seeks Divorce For Being Sex-starved By Husband For Five Years
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Judge Accuses Sowore's Lawyer of Disrupting Court Session
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rape: Busola Dakolo Demands N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Busola Dakolo Lists Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo As Witness
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Some Persons, Groups Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria –DSS
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Magu Behind My Ordeal, Forcing Me Into Attempting Suicide -Adoke Says In New Book
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Submits Criminal Investigative Reports On Stella Oduah, Pinnick, 4 NFF Officials
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Woman Seeks Divorce For Being Sex-starved By Husband For Five Years
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Judge Accuses Sowore's Lawyer of Disrupting Court Session
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Three Nigerian Children Linked To ISIS Handed Over To Nigerian Government By Syria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Stop Attacks On Nigerians, Others, Buhari Tells Ramaphosa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Kidnapping: Six People Abducted On Kaduna-Abuja Road, Says Offa Descendants' Union
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad