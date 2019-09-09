Mugabe To Be Buried September 15

Revered by many as a liberator who freed his people from white minority rule, Mugabe was vilified by others for wrecking one of Africa’s most promising economies and ruthlessly crushing his opponents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

Robert MugabeRobert Mugabe Quartz

 

The Zimbabwean government plans a state funeral for longtime ruler
Robert Mugabe in a sports stadium in Harare next Saturday, with a
burial ceremony a day later, it said in a memo sent to embassies on
Sunday.

Zimbabweans have been confused about when they would get to pay their
last respects to Mugabe since his death in a Singapore hospital on
Friday after a long illness.

Mugabe had dominated Zimbabwean politics for almost four decades from
independence in 1980 until he was removed by his own army in a
November 2017 coup.

Revered by many as a liberator who freed his people from white
minority rule, Mugabe was vilified by others for wrecking one of
Africa’s most promising economies and ruthlessly crushing his
opponents.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who worked closely with Mugabe for
decades before helping to oust him, granted Mugabe the status of a
national hero within hours of his death.

The memo sent by Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to embassies
in Harare and seen by Reuters said the funeral would be in the
National Sports Stadium but did not specify where the burial would be.

It said heads of state would be expected to leave the stadium
immediately after the funeral ceremony because officials would be busy
with preparations for the burial.

The Zimbabwe Independent newspaper reported last month that Mugabe
didn’t want to be buried at National Heroes Acre – a site reserved for
the country’s heroes – because he felt bitter about the way he was
removed from power, Reuters report.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Zimbabwe Mugabe: Loved, Hated But Self-assured
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Zimbabwe Protests Shut Zimbabwe Down, Mugabe Government Throttles Social Media To Stave Off Criticism
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Zimbabwe Mugabe Makes First Public Appearance Since Army Takeover
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Zimbabwe Hero Or Villain: Social Media Erupts Over Mugabe’s Death, El-Rufai Says Life Ended Tragically
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption #ThisFlag Pastor Evan Mawarire Released Amid Massive Protests In Zimbabwe
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe To Step Down As Zimbabwe's President, Source Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Denies Fathering Child Of Ex-BBN Housemate, Tboss
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Governor Wike Suspends Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Despite Claim Rivers Is Christian State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Xenophobia: Pastor TB Joshua Sheds Tears In Church, Calls For African Unity
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Army Kills Terrorists, Recovers Arms In Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Islam 'We Started Praying, Some Fainted', Muslim Pilgrims On Max Air Boeing 744 Recount Experience
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
South Africa Stop Justifying Xenophobic Attacks, Falana Tells South African Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Accuses Obaseki Of Abandoning Projects Started By His Administration
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Return Money Used To Pay Government Lawyer, CSNAC Tells Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 125 Persons Over Looting Of Shoprite
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad