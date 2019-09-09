Mugabe To Be Buried September 15

Robert Mugabe

The Zimbabwean government plans a state funeral for longtime ruler

Robert Mugabe in a sports stadium in Harare next Saturday, with a

burial ceremony a day later, it said in a memo sent to embassies on

Sunday.



Zimbabweans have been confused about when they would get to pay their

last respects to Mugabe since his death in a Singapore hospital on

Friday after a long illness.



Mugabe had dominated Zimbabwean politics for almost four decades from

independence in 1980 until he was removed by his own army in a

November 2017 coup.



Revered by many as a liberator who freed his people from white

minority rule, Mugabe was vilified by others for wrecking one of

Africa’s most promising economies and ruthlessly crushing his

opponents.



President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who worked closely with Mugabe for

decades before helping to oust him, granted Mugabe the status of a

national hero within hours of his death.



The memo sent by Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to embassies

in Harare and seen by Reuters said the funeral would be in the

National Sports Stadium but did not specify where the burial would be.



It said heads of state would be expected to leave the stadium

immediately after the funeral ceremony because officials would be busy

with preparations for the burial.



The Zimbabwe Independent newspaper reported last month that Mugabe

didn’t want to be buried at National Heroes Acre – a site reserved for

the country’s heroes – because he felt bitter about the way he was

removed from power, Reuters report.