N3.84trn Shared by Federal, States, LGs In Six Months –NEITI

The FAAC disbursement of N3.84trn for the first half of 2019 was slightly lower than the N3.94trn disbursed during the same period in 2018 but higher than the N2.78trn disbursed in the first half of 2017.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative has said that the Federal Government, states and local governments across the country received a total of N3.84trn as allocations between January and June 2019.

In a statement by NEITI’s Director, Communications and Advocacy, Orji Orji, it was disclosed that the Federal Government received N1.599trn, the 36 states got N1.335trn while the 774 local government areas of the country shared N792bn during the period under review.

The FAAC disbursement of N3.84trn for the first half of 2019 was slightly lower than the N3.94trn disbursed during the same period in 2018 but higher than the N2.78trn disbursed in the first half of 2017.

On a quarter on quarter basis, the second quarter of 2019 was the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2017.

The statement said, “The quarterly FAAC disbursements from Q1 2013 to Q2 2019 reveal that the total disbursement of N1.913trn in the second quarter of 2019 was the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2017 when N1.700trn was disbursed.

“The figure shows that three quarters of 2018 had total disbursements above N2trn.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Magu Behind My Ordeal, Forcing Me Into Attempting Suicide -Adoke Says In New Book
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Submits Criminal Investigative Reports On Stella Oduah, Pinnick, 4 NFF Officials
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Judge Accuses Sowore's Lawyer of Disrupting Court Session
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Stop Attacks On Nigerians, Others, Buhari Tells Ramaphosa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: South African Government Threatens To Punish Persons Circulating Fake News
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rape: Busola Dakolo Demands N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Busola Dakolo Lists Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo As Witness
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Some Persons, Groups Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria –DSS
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Magu Behind My Ordeal, Forcing Me Into Attempting Suicide -Adoke Says In New Book
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Submits Criminal Investigative Reports On Stella Oduah, Pinnick, 4 NFF Officials
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Woman Seeks Divorce For Being Sex-starved By Husband For Five Years
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Judge Accuses Sowore's Lawyer of Disrupting Court Session
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Three Nigerian Children Linked To ISIS Handed Over To Nigerian Government By Syria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Stop Attacks On Nigerians, Others, Buhari Tells Ramaphosa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Kidnapping: Six People Abducted On Kaduna-Abuja Road, Says Offa Descendants' Union
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad