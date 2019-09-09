One Killed, Seven Students Injured In Bauchi-Jos Road Accident

One person has been reportedly killed in a road accident along Bauchi-Jos Road in Miri Village following a collision between a commercial vehicle and a car, according to The Nation.

The incident occurred on Monday and left seven students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, severely injured.

Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi Sector Command, Rilwan Sulaiman, confirmed the tragedy.

He said the car was conveying students of ATBU to Bauchi before colliding with the empty commercial vehicle.

Rilwan revealed that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital.