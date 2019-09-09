Professors In Ondo Tertiary Institutions Now To Retire At 70

A new bill passed into law by the Ondo State House of Assembly has pegged the retirement age of professors in tertiary institutions at 70.

The bill also put the retirement age of other teaching and non- teaching staff at 65.

Spokesperson for the Assembly, Sehinde Fanokun, disclosed this through a statement in Akure, the state capital, on Monday.

He stressed that the executive bill, which has become a law, would take effect immediately.

Fanokun said beneficiaries of the amended law would now include workers in state-owned tertiary institutions.

It was gathered that lecturers in Federal universities had been enjoying this privilege for long, hence the move by the Ondo Assembly for those in the state’s tertiary institutions to also benefit from such initiative.