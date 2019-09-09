Reactions Trail Buhari's Delayed Evacuation Of Nigerians From South Africa

Nigerians have reacted to the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari for citizens affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa to be evacuated back to the country.

Last week, Air Peace, a private airline company, had offered Nigerians willing to return to the country free flights in the wake of renewed xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the former apartheid nation.

In a delayed response on Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said Buhari had ordered the immediate voluntary evacuation of all Nigerians willing to return home.

But reacting to the development, Nigerians on Twitter expressed mixed feelings as they shared their thoughts.

One user with the @CHEEKAH18 said, “Which Buhari ordered that and when?

“Important pronouncements like this are usually recorded so show us a video clip.

“They lie to us every day while the people die and suffer from hunger and starvation.

“Every day, the bucket goes to the well but one day the bottom will drop out.”

Another user, @zzanzibaryy simply mocked the President's penchant for making belated decisions, stating, “Baba go slow...welcome sir.”

@ogbelejechikej1 on his part said, “Are Nigerians willing to come back. But who wants to go from frying pan to fire?

“These guys have big businesses, hotels, schools in South Africa. If they try nationalise any of their businesses here, they will be exposed.”

In his reaction @AndriesOom said, “Waste of time. Nigerians voluntarily moved away from Nigeria because of the tough conditions, to expect them to come back is hallucination.”

For another user, @88Pokyes, “This is a long awaited step. We expected this since the attack began. Now, the South African Government will know that we are up for serious business.”