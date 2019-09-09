Security Guard Arraigned In Court For Stabbing Female Colleague

A 26-year-old security guard, Joshua Habila, has appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stabbing a female colleague, Tope Abubakar, with a broken bottle during an argument.

Habila was charged with one count charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on the morning of August 29 at their work place in Eti-Osa, Lagos.

Agboko said that the incident occurred after Abubakar chided Habila for watching television early in the morning when he should be at his duty post.

Agboko said, “Habila got angry when the lady mocked him for watching television that early.

“He picked up a bottle, smashed it on the wall and stabbed her on the right side of her face causing her serious injury.”

After pleading not guilty to the charge, Magistrate Anjorin-Ajose granted Habila bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.