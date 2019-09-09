Security Guard Arraigned In Court For Stabbing Female Colleague

Habila was charged with one count charge of assault.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

 

A 26-year-old security guard, Joshua Habila, has appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stabbing a female colleague, Tope Abubakar, with a broken bottle during an argument.

Habila was charged with one count charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on the morning of August 29 at their work place in Eti-Osa, Lagos.

Agboko said that the incident occurred after Abubakar chided Habila for watching television early in the morning when he should be at his duty post.

Agboko said, “Habila got angry when the lady mocked him for watching television that early.

“He picked up a bottle, smashed it on the wall and stabbed her on the right side of her face causing her serious injury.”

After pleading not guilty to the charge, Magistrate Anjorin-Ajose granted Habila bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Return Money Used To Pay Government Lawyer, CSNAC Tells Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Arrested For Stealing Samsung Phone
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal COZA Pastor Rape Saga: Busola Dakolo Says Rape Affected Her 'Marital Sex Life' Negatively
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu Risks ICC Prosecution, UK Extradition As Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Him
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 125 Persons Over Looting Of Shoprite
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Summons COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Over Rape Allegation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Denies Fathering Child Of Ex-BBN Housemate, Tboss
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Kidnapping: Six People Abducted On Kaduna-Abuja Road, Says Offa Descendants' Union
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Submits Criminal Investigative Reports On Stella Oduah, Pinnick, 4 NFF Officials
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Magu Behind My Ordeal, Forcing Me Into Attempting Suicide -Adoke Says In New Book
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Return Money Used To Pay Government Lawyer, CSNAC Tells Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Arrested For Stealing Samsung Phone
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Wike Vs Muslims: Fayemi Supports Rivers Governor Over Disputed Mosque Demolition
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal COZA Pastor Rape Saga: Busola Dakolo Says Rape Affected Her 'Marital Sex Life' Negatively
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Code Of Conduct Bureau: We're Verifying Oyo Governor N48-Billion Assets Claim
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
South Africa Stop Justifying Xenophobic Attacks, Falana Tells South African Government
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Islam Wike: Despite Claiming Rivers Is A Christian State, Governor Appoints Sole Administrator For Muslim Board
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad