Some Persons, Groups Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria –DSS

The Department of State Services has raised the alarm on plans by some groups and individuals to undermine the peace and national security in the country.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Peter Afunanya, on Monday in Abuja.

The statement said that the elements are determined to exploit political differences and other occurrences within and outside the country to destabilise the nation.

The statement reads, “The Department of State Services wishes to reiterate its earlier alert to the nation of plans by subversive groups and individuals to undermine national security, peace and unity in the country.

“These elements are determined to exploit political differences and other occurrences within and outside the country to destabilise the nation.

“The aim is to set the country on fire as well as inflame passions across ethnic and religious divides with expected violent consequences.

“Also, the DSS expresses dismay over the increasing use of fake news and unsubstantiated information spread across social media platforms to deceive and incite sections of the populace to civil unrest.”

The DSS further condemned and warned those behind the plot to desist forthwith, threatening to apply the full weight of the law against the group.