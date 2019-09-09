Stop IMN Planned Procession, IGP Orders Police Commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered Commissioners of Police across the country including the Federal Capital Territory to prevent a planned procession by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria from taking place.

The IMN, led by Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, had announced on Sunday that its yearly Ashura procession scheduled for Tuesday would go as planned despite warnings by the police for it to be halted.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the IGP said that the activities of IMN remains illegal and will be treated as such.

The statement reads, “The Force notes that in line with the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice 2019, the activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have been proscribed.

“Consequently, all gathering or procession by the group remains ultimately illegal and will be treated as a gathering in the advancement of terrorism.

“The Inspector-General of Police has directed the Commissioners of Police in all states and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to put in place concrete measures to avert any planned procession and/or disruption of public peace by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, anywhere in the country.”