Stop IMN Planned Procession, IGP Orders Police Commissioners

Consequently, all gathering or procession by the group remains ultimately illegal and will be treated as a gathering in the advancement of terrorism.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered Commissioners of Police across the country including the Federal Capital Territory to prevent a planned procession by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria from taking place.

The IMN, led by Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, had announced on Sunday that its yearly Ashura procession scheduled for Tuesday would go as planned despite warnings by the police for it to be halted.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the IGP said that the activities of IMN remains illegal and will be treated as such.

The statement reads, “The Force notes that in line with the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice 2019, the activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have been proscribed.

“Consequently, all gathering or procession by the group remains ultimately illegal and will be treated as a gathering in the advancement of terrorism.

“The Inspector-General of Police has directed the Commissioners of Police in all states and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to put in place concrete measures to avert any planned procession and/or disruption of public peace by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, anywhere in the country.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Some Persons, Groups Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria –DSS
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Judge Accuses Sowore's Lawyer of Disrupting Court Session
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Arrested For Stealing Samsung Phone
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Tribunal Dismisses Lazarus Ogbee As Federal Lawmaker
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Governors Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun Planning Anti-People Toll Fees In Lagos, Ogun-Barrister Ogunlana Warns
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Eight Suspected Robbers Arrested In Osun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rape: Busola Dakolo Demands N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Busola Dakolo Lists Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo As Witness
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Some Persons, Groups Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria –DSS
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Magu Behind My Ordeal, Forcing Me Into Attempting Suicide -Adoke Says In New Book
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Submits Criminal Investigative Reports On Stella Oduah, Pinnick, 4 NFF Officials
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Woman Seeks Divorce For Being Sex-starved By Husband For Five Years
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Judge Accuses Sowore's Lawyer of Disrupting Court Session
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Three Nigerian Children Linked To ISIS Handed Over To Nigerian Government By Syria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Stop Attacks On Nigerians, Others, Buhari Tells Ramaphosa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Kidnapping: Six People Abducted On Kaduna-Abuja Road, Says Offa Descendants' Union
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad