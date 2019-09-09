Tribunal Dismisses Lazarus Ogbee As Federal Lawmaker

The tribunal ruled that Ogah scored the highest votes of 36,238 after the one earlier given to Ogbee, who scored 33,263, was withdrawn.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

Lawmaker representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State at the National Assembly, Lazarus Ogbee, has been sacked by the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Monday.

Chinedu Ogah, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was declared winner of that election

Ogah, while addressing journalists, commended the tribunal for the ruling.

