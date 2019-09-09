Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mao Ohuabunwa, has been declared winner of the election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, has nullified the victory of a former governor of the state, Orji Uzor Kalu, at the 2019 general election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had earlier declared Kalu, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress to represent Abia North Senatorial District at the federal legislature as winner of that exercise but in its ruling on Monday, the tribunal upturned that verdict.

Kalu is the current Chief Whip of the Senate.

