Tribunal Upholds Ifeanyi Ubah, Uche Ekwunife's Victories

Ifeanyi Ubah and Uche Ekwunife, lawmakers representing Anambra South and Central Senatorial districts respectively, have been declared winners of the 2019 senatorial elections by the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Awka, the state capital, on Monday.

The two lawmakers defeated their challengers – Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party and Victor Umeh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Umeh had challenged the declaration of Ekwunife by the Independent National Electoral Commission, stating that she was not properly nominated by her party, while the Uba brothers alleged that the election of Ifeanyi Ubah was characterised by violence.

Umeh in his reaction asked his supporters to remain calm.