Tribunal Upholds Ifeanyi Ubah, Uche Ekwunife's Victories

The two lawmakers defeated their challengers – Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party and Victor Umeh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

Ifeanyi Ubah and Uche Ekwunife, lawmakers representing Anambra South and Central Senatorial districts respectively, have been declared winners of the 2019 senatorial elections by the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Awka, the state capital, on Monday.

The two lawmakers defeated their challengers – Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party and Victor Umeh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Umeh had challenged the declaration of Ekwunife by the Independent National Electoral Commission, stating that she was not properly nominated by her party, while the Uba brothers alleged that the election of Ifeanyi Ubah was characterised by violence.

Umeh in his reaction asked his supporters to remain calm.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Presidential Panel Submits Criminal Investigative Reports On Stella Oduah, Pinnick, 4 NFF Officials
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Magu Behind My Ordeal, Forcing Me Into Attempting Suicide -Adoke Says In New Book
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Denies Fathering Child Of Ex-BBN Housemate, Tboss
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Wike Vs Muslims: Fayemi Supports Rivers Governor Over Disputed Mosque Demolition
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Code Of Conduct Bureau: We're Verifying Oyo Governor N48-Billion Assets Claim
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal COZA Pastor Rape Saga: Busola Dakolo Says Rape Affected Her 'Marital Sex Life' Negatively
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Submits Criminal Investigative Reports On Stella Oduah, Pinnick, 4 NFF Officials
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Magu Behind My Ordeal, Forcing Me Into Attempting Suicide -Adoke Says In New Book
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Kidnapping: Six People Abducted On Kaduna-Abuja Road, Says Offa Descendants' Union
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Denies Fathering Child Of Ex-BBN Housemate, Tboss
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Wike Vs Muslims: Fayemi Supports Rivers Governor Over Disputed Mosque Demolition
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Code Of Conduct Bureau: We're Verifying Oyo Governor N48-Billion Assets Claim
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian-born German Woman Calls For Help In Cancer Fight
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal COZA Pastor Rape Saga: Busola Dakolo Says Rape Affected Her 'Marital Sex Life' Negatively
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Islam Wike: Despite Claiming Rivers Is A Christian State, Governor Appoints Sole Administrator For Muslim Board
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Arrested For Stealing Samsung Phone
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobic Violence, Crime Against South Africa's Prosperity, Stability -President Ramaphosa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad