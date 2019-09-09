Wike: Despite Claiming Rivers Is A Christian State, Governor Appoints Sole Administrator For Muslim Board

Wike had dissolved the board without giving any reason.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019



Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has appointed Alhaji Abdulrazak
Deprieye as sole administrator of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare
Board.

A statement yesterday by his Special Adviser of Electronic Media,
Simeon Nwakaudu, said the appointment took immediate effect.

Wike had dissolved the board without giving any reason.

However, on Saturday, the Vice President-General of Jamaatu Nasril
Islam, (JNI), Alhaji
Abubakar Orlu, has explained why Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike,
suspended the state's Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Alhaji Orlu said it was because of alleged fraudulent activities and
the unsatisfactory manner the board was being run.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the JNI chieftain disclosed that
some fraudulent persons had in the past hijacked hajj seats in Rivers
State to other states.

Last July, Wike had claimed that Rivers was a Christian state.

“I heard that some people are angry that I declared Rivers as a
Christian State. With what happened on March 9, 2019, it re-emphasized
my conviction that Rivers is a Christian State. Nobody can intimidate
me into changing my position.

“I will not disappoint the Church. I will continue to support the
Church. When people who think that they are God came, Christians stood
firm and showed that Rivers State is a Christian State,” the governor
had asserted at a thanksgiving.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Dino Melaye Denies Fathering Child Of Ex-BBN Housemate, Tboss
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Governor Wike Suspends Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Despite Claim Rivers Is Christian State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam 'We Started Praying, Some Fainted', Muslim Pilgrims On Max Air Boeing 744 Recount Experience
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Accuses Obaseki Of Abandoning Projects Started By His Administration
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Denies Fathering Child Of Ex-BBN Housemate, Tboss
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Governor Wike Suspends Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Despite Claim Rivers Is Christian State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Xenophobia: Pastor TB Joshua Sheds Tears In Church, Calls For African Unity
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Army Kills Terrorists, Recovers Arms In Borno
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Islam 'We Started Praying, Some Fainted', Muslim Pilgrims On Max Air Boeing 744 Recount Experience
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
South Africa Stop Justifying Xenophobic Attacks, Falana Tells South African Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Accuses Obaseki Of Abandoning Projects Started By His Administration
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Return Money Used To Pay Government Lawyer, CSNAC Tells Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 125 Persons Over Looting Of Shoprite
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad