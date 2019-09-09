Wike Vs Muslims: Fayemi Supports Rivers Governor Over Disputed Mosque Demolition





Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has thrown his weight behind

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over the alleged demolition of a

mosque in Port Harcourt.



The chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum on Sunday after visiting

the site in the dispute said he could not see any evidence that Wike

demolished any mosque in the city.



Fayemi stated following the inspection, “With what I’ve seen, I cannot

see any evidence of any building that has been demolished here.



"If you (Wike) are somebody who wants a place of worship, you should

find a way to oblige them. I know within your capacity, it’ll be

possible to find a place for them.



"From what I’ve seen here, I think it is a storm in a teacup. There is

nothing to warrant this kind of media hype that has been given to it,”

Fayemi said.



Wike, who conducted Fayemi around the disputed site, stated: “I want

to thank the chairman of my forum for at least coming to see things

for himself. He called me while he was away and I told him, you know

that I can’t do something like that and he said okay when he comes

back, he is coming to see me and he has fulfilled that promise.



"That shows leadership, and from what he has seen, there was no

mosque. There is no way I’ll see a mosque and order the Ministry of

Urban Development to go and demolish a mosque.



“Assuming that there is even a mosque and that government doesn’t want

it at that location, we’ll invite them and say look, we don’t want a

mosque there, can we find you an alternative place?



"But there was no mosque. I don’t know why people should make politics

out of the issue. It’s not important,” Wike explained.