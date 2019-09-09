Xenophobia: Eight Policemen Arraigned For Maltreating Nigerians –Dabiri-Erewa

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that the South African Government had arraigned eight policemen for maltreating Nigerians in that country.

Dabiri-Erewa made the disclosure during a programme on Channels Television.

She said, “Eight policemen have been charged to court by South Africa. They have been charged for cases involving the maltreatment of Nigerians in South Africa that have been on for a long time. But the cases have not yet ended.

“We are hoping those cases will end. There have to be consequences for actions. Four policemen have been arrested in connection with the last death of the gentleman that was killed in his home.”

Speaking further, Dabiri-Erewa called on the South African authorities to conclude the investigation into the harassment and death of Nigerians and also make the findings public.

SaharaReporters, New York

