Adamawa: Osinbajo Inaugurates RUGA Amidst Protest By Indigenous People

However, both Osinbajo and governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, denied in their separate speeches that NLTP had anything to do with RUGA.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019

Nigeria's Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has inaugurated the National Livestock Transformation Plan suspected to be a disguise of the widely rejected Rural Grazing Area initiative in Adamawa State amidst protest by the indigenous people.

The protesters, under the platform of Numan Federation, almost disrupted the ceremony but for the intervention of security operatives.

The indigenous people are demanding the inclusion of piggery into the NLTP to erase suspicion.

However, both Osinbajo and governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, denied in their separate speeches that NLTP had anything to do with RUGA.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Vs Atiku: President's Supporters Want Police To Arrest Timi Frank Over Tribunal Judges Comment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics We Can’t Stop Xenophobic Attacks, Says South Africa’s Defence Minister
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Judge Accuses Sowore's Lawyer of Disrupting Court Session
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections UPDATED: Atiku Vs Buhari: Tribunal To Give Judgment On Presidential Election September 11
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Kalu Vows To Reclaim Mandate After Tribunal Ruling
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Vs Atiku: President's Supporters Want Police To Arrest Timi Frank Over Tribunal Judges Comment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics We Can’t Stop Xenophobic Attacks, Says South Africa’s Defence Minister
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Feared Dead As Police Open Fire On Shiites In Kaduna
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Busola Dakolo Lists Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo As Witness
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Ondo University Professor Found Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Villagers Flee As Armed Bandits Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Three Nigerian Children Linked To ISIS Handed Over To Nigerian Government By Syria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Judge Accuses Sowore's Lawyer of Disrupting Court Session
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS New Minimum Wage Drama Continues As Buhari Government, Public Service Negotiating Council Postpone Meeting Again
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Some Persons, Groups Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria –DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections UPDATED: Atiku Vs Buhari: Tribunal To Give Judgment On Presidential Election September 11
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad