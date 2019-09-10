Ban On Islamic Procession For Shi'ites Only, Says IGP

The Nigerian Police Force has said it is clarifying the ban on the Islamic Ashura procession to be limited on members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the police said it had become "imperative to clarify" that the ban only applies to members of the IMN.

The police on Tuesday cracked down on the Shiite group, killing some members, who had gone out to worship.

The tweet reads, “Against this backdrop, Muslims marking the commemoration of “Ashura” throughout the country are free to carry out the annual procession.

“They should, however, do so within the confines of the law and guard against infiltration by unscrupulous elements who may want to take advantage of the event to cause disruption of public peace, order and security.

“The IGP has directed all CPs and their respective supervisory AIG of Police in Commands and Zones to give full effect to the above clarifications and ensure that non-IMN Muslims are not in any way restricted from exercising their freedom of religion, worship and peaceful assembly.

“In the same vein, the IGP has enjoined members of the public to be calm and go about their lawful businesses as the Force was doing all within its capacity to ensure there is no breach of peace, law and order anywhere in the country.”