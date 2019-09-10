Buhari-Atiku Judgment Awaited As 180 Days Draw To A Close September 14



The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will deliver judgment in

the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its

presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging President Muhammadu

Buhari’s victory in the February 23 general election.



Chairman of the five-man panel, Justice Mohammed Garba had while

reserving the judgment on August 21 stated that the date would be

communicated to all parties in the matter.



The date for the judgment has not been fixed by the tribunal but by

law, the duration of the petition will lapse on Saturday, September

14. Also, Section 134 (2) and (3) of the Electoral Act, 2010, provides

for a time limit for election petitions to be concluded within 180

days.



In his submission, INEC lead counsel, Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN) said the

Commission conducted the February 23 election in “total compliance

with the Electoral Act and the petitioners can never dislodge that”.



He, therefore, asked the panel “to dismiss the petition which was

meant to test the river with both legs”.



Also, lead counsel to Buhari, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) asked the tribunal

to dismiss the petition for lacking in evidence, adding that Section

131 of the Nigerian Constitution did not demand certificate to be

attached to the documents.



Counsel to the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) said the PDP and Atiku, who

alleged electoral irregularities in 119,973 polling units in 8,809

wards in 774 LGs, called only 62 witnesses out of which only five led

evidence from the polling units.



However, lead counsel to the PDP and Atiku, Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), asked

the tribunal to hold that Section 138(1) of Electoral Act, any

candidate who submitted false information would nullify their

candidacy.



He added that by the judgment of the Supreme Court in Abdulrauf

Moddibbo against Mustapha Usman SC/790/2019 delivered on 30 July,

qualifications for election is not a pre-election matter.



He argued that Buhari in his Form CF001submitted to INEC listed three

certificates such as First School Leaving Certificate, WAEC, and Cadet

certificate from Military School but failed to attach them to the

form, Daily Trust reports.

