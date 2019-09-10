Five Dead, Many Injured As Shiites, Police Clash In Bauchi

We only came out to prevent them from holding the procession and maintain law and order. We have arrested 25 members of the group.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019

At least five members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria are believed to have been shot dead in a clash between them and the police in Bauchi State on Tuesday.

The clash, which reportedly occurred in Bauchi metropolis and Azare Town under Katagum Local Government Area, also left many members of the movement injured.

Confirming the situation to SaharaReporters, spokesperson for the IMN in Bauchi, Musa Mohammed, said that four of their members were shot dead in Bauchi while another person died in Azare.

He said, “Four of our members were shot dead while about 25 sustained various injuries and are with the police. One person was also shot dead in Azare.”

However, spokesperson for the police in Bauchi, DSP Kamal Abubakar, said that nobody was shot dead among IMN members.

According to him, the IMN members were informed through traditional rulers not to come out for their procession as directed, but they came out in large numbers.

Abubakar said, “We only came out to prevent them from holding the procession and maintain law and order. We have arrested 25 members of the group.

“It is not true that somebody was killed. If anybody was killed, there must be proof. People would have seen the bodies.”

