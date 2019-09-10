Katsina: Six Bandits Released In Exchange For 20 Kidnapped Persons

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019

Six suspected bandits kept in detention by security agencies in Katsina State, were on Tuesday morning released in exchange for 20 kidnapped persons in their custody.

Information gathered revealed that five were released on Sunday after an agreement between the government and the bandits terrorising eight local government areas of the state.

Daily Trust reports that after handing over the six suspects, Governor Aminu Masari said part of the agreement reached between the two was that government would handover bandits in detention, while the hoodlums kidnapped persons in return.

Masari said, “Already, they have surrendered five kidnapped persons, two females and three males. Before the end of today, they are going to return more kidnapped persons in their custody.”

He assured that the process would be completed within the next one to two days.

