Man In Court For Allegedly Defiling Six-year-old Girl

A 23-year-old man, Onyebuchi Kelvin, who allegedly defiled a neighbour’s six-year-old daughter, was on Tuesday in Lagos remanded at the Kirikiri Prisons by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Kelvin, who resides in the Aguda area of the city, was charged with one count charge of defilement but pleaded not guilty to the offence when brought before Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi.

Osunsanmi ordered that the defendant should be remanded in prison custody pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The prosecutor, ASP. Ezekiel Ayorinde, said that the defendant committed the offence on August 17 at his residence.

He said, “The girl was playing at the back of the house when the defendant approached her and quickly had sexual intercourse with her.

“The girl told her mother what the defendant did to her. A medical report also confirmed that the minor was defiled.

“The mother reported the case to the police, leading to the arrest of the defendant.”

The case was adjourned until October 9, 2019 for further hearing.