Man In Court For Allegedly Defiling Six-year-old Girl

The prosecutor, ASP. Ezekiel Ayorinde, said that the defendant committed the offence on August 17 at his residence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019

A 23-year-old man, Onyebuchi Kelvin, who allegedly defiled a neighbour’s six-year-old daughter, was on Tuesday in Lagos remanded at the Kirikiri Prisons by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Kelvin, who resides in the Aguda area of the city, was charged with one count charge of defilement but pleaded not guilty to the offence when brought before Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi.

Osunsanmi ordered that the defendant should be remanded in prison custody pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The prosecutor, ASP. Ezekiel Ayorinde, said that the defendant committed the offence on August 17 at his residence.

He said, “The girl was playing at the back of the house when the defendant approached her and quickly had sexual intercourse with her.

“The girl told her mother what the defendant did to her. A medical report also confirmed that the minor was defiled.

“The mother reported the case to the police, leading to the arrest of the defendant.”

The case was adjourned until October 9, 2019 for further hearing.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Busola Dakolo Lists Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo As Witness
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Ondo University Professor Found Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Villagers Flee As Armed Bandits Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Kalu Vows To Reclaim Mandate After Tribunal Ruling
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Rape: Busola Dakolo Demands N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Diezani Alison-Maduke Lost $40-Million Jewellery Including 419 Expensive Bangles To Buhari Regime
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Vs Atiku: President's Supporters Want Police To Arrest Timi Frank Over Tribunal Judges Comment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics We Can’t Stop Xenophobic Attacks, Says South Africa’s Defence Minister
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Feared Dead As Police Open Fire On Shiites In Kaduna
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Busola Dakolo Lists Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo As Witness
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Ondo University Professor Found Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Villagers Flee As Armed Bandits Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Three Nigerian Children Linked To ISIS Handed Over To Nigerian Government By Syria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Judge Accuses Sowore's Lawyer of Disrupting Court Session
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS New Minimum Wage Drama Continues As Buhari Government, Public Service Negotiating Council Postpone Meeting Again
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Some Persons, Groups Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria –DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections UPDATED: Atiku Vs Buhari: Tribunal To Give Judgment On Presidential Election September 11
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad