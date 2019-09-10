Nigeria Defeats Sudan To Qualify For U23 AFCON

Nigeria’s U23 men’s football team on Tuesday defeated Sudan 5-0 to book a place at the African Cup of Nations.

The Nigerian team bounced back from a one goal loss in Omdurman, Sudan, during the first leg of the encounter to emerge winners with the dominating win in Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday, handing them a ticket to the prestigious tournament.

Two goals from Effiong Ndifreke and one each from Taiwo Awoniyi, Sunday Faleye, and Ibrahim Sunusi, ensured Nigeria’s place at the tournament to be hosted by Egypt this year.

With the team’s qualification for the AFCON U23 tournament, the boys would be expected to defend their title as well as fight for a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.