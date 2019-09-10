One Person Commits Suicide Every 40 Seconds –WHO

A new report by the World Health Organisation has shown that one person commits suicide every 40 seconds around the world.

WHO stated that though the methods taken in preventing suicide had improved, high-income countries have the highest rate of suicide and it is the second leading cause of death among young people.

Director-General of the organisation, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, made the revelation in commemoration of 2019 World Mental Health Day.

He said, “Every death is a tragedy for family, friends and colleagues. Yet suicides are preventable.

“We call on all countries to incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies into national health and education programmes in a sustainable way.

“While 79 per cent of the world’s suicides occurred in low- and middle-income countries, high-income countries had the highest rate at 11.5 per 100 000.

“Nearly three times as many men as women die by suicide in high-income countries, in contrast to low- and middle-income countries where the rate is more equal.”

The WHO also noted that suicide was the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29 years, after road injury.