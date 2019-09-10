Oshiomhole Laments: We Don't Even Have A Councillor In Rivers, Prepares For 2023 Elections





National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams

Oshiomhole, has lamented the inability of the ruling party to have any

foothold in Rivers State, admitting that the party does not have even

a councillor in the state.



He expressed his frustration on Monday while speaking at the

inauguration of a five-man caretaker committee led by Isaac Abott

Ogbobula.



Oshiomhole said internal wrangling among the party's stalwart was

responsible for the loss APC suffered in Rivers.



The former Edo State governor said: “We don’t have a formal party

structure despite our overwhelming support base. This our move is

consequent on the Supreme Court judgment on Rivers.



“We can’t build the party from outside and the National Working

Committee decided to put a caretaker committee in place that will

liaise with those that will come and conduct congresses from ward to

state.



“My role is to simply inaugurate a committee to give it legal backing.

The APC is divided in Rivers State and your first task is to reconcile

the divides.



“We shall also send a high-level team to forge reconciliation ahead of

the congress. We are not going to be indifferent to the situation in

Rivers since politics is about the people.



“Our members have paid a huge price in Rivers and you all know the

cost of fighting to finish. As things stand today in Rivers, we don’t

even have a local government councillor. That can’t be the wish of the

people of Rivers State and we know the actors but we don’t want to go

into details.



“I hope the few setbacks we suffered is the lesson we need not to toe

the path of crisis. You must put the party first. Yes, as human beings

we have feelings but what matters is our capacity to put the interest

of APC members in Rivers State into account, so that the people coming

to do the congresses will have a reliable local base.



“You have the challenging task of managing the various shades of

opinions in Rivers. We are the net losers in Rivers but we hope you

can subordinate your interest to the larger interest of our party.



“Our doors are open, we are ready to listen to advise and we shall do

all we need to do to make the Congresses successful.”