Oshiomhole Laments: We Don't Even Have A Councillor In Rivers, Prepares For 2023 Elections

Oshiomhole said internal wrangling among the party's stalwart was responsible for the loss APC suffered in Rivers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019



National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams
Oshiomhole, has lamented the inability of the ruling party to have any
foothold in Rivers State, admitting that the party does not have even
a councillor in the state.

He expressed his frustration on Monday while speaking at the
inauguration of a five-man caretaker committee led by Isaac Abott
Ogbobula.

Oshiomhole said internal wrangling among the party's stalwart was
responsible for the loss APC suffered in Rivers.

The former Edo State governor said: “We don’t have a formal party
structure despite our overwhelming support base. This our move is
consequent on the Supreme Court judgment on Rivers.

“We can’t build the party from outside and the National Working
Committee decided to put a caretaker committee in place that will
liaise with those that will come and conduct congresses from ward to
state.

“My role is to simply inaugurate a committee to give it legal backing.
The APC is divided in Rivers State and your first task is to reconcile
the divides.

“We shall also send a high-level team to forge reconciliation ahead of
the congress. We are not going to be indifferent to the situation in
Rivers since politics is about the people.

“Our members have paid a huge price in Rivers and you all know the
cost of fighting to finish. As things stand today in Rivers, we don’t
even have a local government councillor. That can’t be the wish of the
people of Rivers State and we know the actors but we don’t want to go
into details.

“I hope the few setbacks we suffered is the lesson we need not to toe
the path of crisis. You must put the party first. Yes, as human beings
we have feelings but what matters is our capacity to put the interest
of APC members in Rivers State into account, so that the people coming
to do the congresses will have a reliable local base.

“You have the challenging task of managing the various shades of
opinions in Rivers. We are the net losers in Rivers but we hope you
can subordinate your interest to the larger interest of our party.

“Our doors are open, we are ready to listen to advise and we shall do
all we need to do to make the Congresses successful.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics We Can’t Stop Xenophobic Attacks, Says South Africa’s Defence Minister
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Judge Accuses Sowore's Lawyer of Disrupting Court Session
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Kalu Vows To Reclaim Mandate After Tribunal Ruling
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Submits Criminal Investigative Reports On Stella Oduah, Pinnick, 4 NFF Officials
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Magu Behind My Ordeal, Forcing Me Into Attempting Suicide -Adoke Says In New Book
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics We Can’t Stop Xenophobic Attacks, Says South Africa’s Defence Minister
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Busola Dakolo Lists Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo As Witness
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Three Nigerian Children Linked To ISIS Handed Over To Nigerian Government By Syria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Eight Foreign-trained Graduates Barred By NYSC Over Inability To Defend Degrees
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Judge Accuses Sowore's Lawyer of Disrupting Court Session
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Some Persons, Groups Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria –DSS
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Rape: Busola Dakolo Demands N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Persons Kidnapped On Kaduna-Abuja Highway
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Kalu Vows To Reclaim Mandate After Tribunal Ruling
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Submits Criminal Investigative Reports On Stella Oduah, Pinnick, 4 NFF Officials
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad